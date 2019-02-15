Resources More Obituaries for Arthur MacConnell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arthur "Chick" MacConnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers Arthur "Chick" MacConnell, 70, of North Kingstown, RI, passed away on Nov. 25, 2018. Arthur was the son of Arthur and Hazel MacConnell. He is survived by his siblings, Russell, Craig, Kevin and Carol; nieces and nephew Kevin, Allison, Racheal and Elizabeth; and their children, Cadence and Jordan Mizer and Arleigh and Roland Hansen. He loved his family.

Arthur was raised in Cranston and graduated from Cranston East. Arthur worked many jobs, including at Foxwoods and doing deliveries all over the state. His favorite job was working the door at the Met Cafe in Providence. His love of music brought him to Woodstock in '69. Joe Cocker was his favorite; for years he would go to his shows all over New England and he went to Summer of Love San Francisco. No one loved sports more; he loved the Yankees, Celtics, Bruins, and his favorite, the New York Giants. Some of his biggest thrills include the Giants at Brown Stadium at 12 years old and the Three Stooges at Crescent Park, the Celtics with Bill Russell at RI Auditorium, and following Cranston East all over New England for hockey tournaments.

He loved boxing, NASCAR and fishing in Bristol with his friends. He was the creator of the KFL and KHL kids' leagues in the 60s and 70s, playing football against the South Elwood gang and street hockey. His favorite times were putting together Team Harrington, beating the older guys and becoming the captain.

Living in Wickford for the last two and a half years, he may have been seen on his walker with an oxygen tank in the 90 degree heat hitchhiking to the local tavern to have a beer and make new friends. He loved people. Always a kid at heart, he did not conform to adult behavior and that's what made him lovable.

The family is grateful to Dr. Sara Watson, caretakers Heather and Lex, Nadine of Citizen Bank, the brothers at the Wickford Mini Mart and the wonderful people at Nick-A-Nees Bar for all of their extreme kindness, as well as Alicia and Ben Fish, Joan Jenard and Paul Bedrosian for their calls, visits and support.

Finally, Arthur's last best friend, Joan Plouff, was there when no one else was to help him and see he had everything he needed and most importantly, not be alone.

Arthur's greatest loves were his mother, Hazel, his best friend, Joe Fish, and his many girlfriends.

His gift was bringing extremely hurt and broken people out of the darkness to share his crazy life with laughter and fun. He really did get by with a little help from his friends and they were what his life was about. He was one of a kind. Over and out captain.