Audrey Greenwald Kullberg, 75, daughter of Ann and Louis Greenwald passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2019. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Gary of 43 years, a son Eric and his wife Amy and their children Ella and Mae.
Born in Englewood, NJ, she and her husband lived in Manhattan for many years before moving to Rhode Island in 1999. A joyful celebration and salute to her life will be held in the near future.
She spent countless hours helping others by volunteering with the South County Health Patient Advisory Board, University of Rhode Island Alumni Association, North Kingstown Women's Club and the Food Bank.
Audrey was also a well known and respected market research executive at the global advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather, followed by partnership in her husband's marketing and marketing communications company, The Kullberg Consulting Group. She was a very strong strategic thinker loved by clients and colleagues.
With all of that, she found time and enjoyed her crossword puzzles, books, Scrabble and knitting. Audrey especially loved the beach and was ready to party and dance at the drop of a hat. Audrey enjoyed attending West Point Army football games and URI basketball games. Additionally, she loved watching tennis, NY Yankee baseball and NY Giants football. Audrey graduated from Mary Washington University, and was honored to be a URI Alumni of The Game recipient.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts should be made to South County Health Development Office, 100 Kenyon Avenue, Wakefield, RI 02879 and designated for the Cardio/Pulmonary Center. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019