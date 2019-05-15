Audrey (Holley) Hosley, 93, of Wakefield, died Saturday May 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Roscoe Hosley, married for 62 years. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Holley and Abbie (Tucker) Holley.

Audrey graduated from Homeopathic Hospital (now Roger Williams) and worked as a Registered Nurse for URI Health Services for 13 years. She was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church and a former Girl Scout Leader. She especially enjoyed cooking, camping and spending time in their Vermont home with family, her pride and joy.

She was the loving mother of Cynthia Hosley, Priscilla Archambault, Wendy Hosley, David Hosley and the late Christine Hosley.

She also leaves nine grandchildren Tracy Silvia, Justin Stedman, Jennifer Warren, Kendra Randall, Mindy Trudell, Nicole Curtain, Greg Archambault, Trevor Hosley and Amanda Ogilvie as well as eight great grandchildren and her brother Philip Holley.

She was a lifelong Wakefield resident, grew up where the Santander Bank and is presently located, as a newlywed lived in the Dale Carlia House, site of former Benny's. She was a wonderful family historian and collected and donated many photos and articles of South County.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Wakefield Baptist Church, 236 Main Street, Wakefield. Burial will follow at RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. Visiting hours are Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield.

The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Brookdale South Bay and Hope Hospice & Palliative Care for the loving care and kindness given Audrey.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care 1085 North Main Street Providence RI 02904 or Wakefield Baptist Church. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 15 to May 22, 2019