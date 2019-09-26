Home

First Lutheran Church
118 Division St
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
118 Division Street
East Greenwich, RI
More Obituaries for Audrey Gardiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Lucille Gardiner


1928 - 2019
Audrey Lucille Gardiner Obituary
Audrey Lucille Gardiner, 91, formerly of East Greenwich, RI, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2019 at her home in Marietta, GA. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Avaldo Gardiner, who died in 1998. Audrey relocated to Georgia in 2009 to live with her daughter, Valerie Gardiner Nelson. In addition to Valerie, she is survived by her daughter Cheryle Gardiner Jackson, her son Clinton Lloyd Gardiner, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Audrey was born on March 17, 1928 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the only child of the late Kathleen Lucretia Myers Berrick and step daughter of Adam Berrick.
A memorial service will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2019, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 118 Division Street, East Greenwich, RI. She will be interred with her husband in a private ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI.
In lieu of cards, the family encourages remembrances to be made in the form of donations to the (www.alz.org) in the names of Lloyd and Audrey Gardiner.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019
