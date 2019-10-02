|
Audrey Palmisano passed away on Sept. 26, 2019. She was 90. Audrey was predeceased by two husbands (James "Drafty" Tourgee and Frank "Iggy" Palmisano) and longtime friend Robert "Buddy" Leath.
Born in Attalla, AL, she was the daughter of George and Flora Morgan. She was one of six children. She met James at Camp Sibert, AL where she worked in the laundry; she met Frank while she worked at Iggy's Restaurant. She resided in RI for the majority of her life.
Audrey is survived by her three children, SGM (R) James Tourgee, Jr. of Lexington, SC, Audrey Pease of Peace Dale, RI and Denise Smith of Gadsden, AL. She leaves a sister, Martha Morgan of Gadsden, AL and a brother, James Morgan of Attalla, AL. She was a grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Audrey was cremated in Gadsden, AL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in 2020 in Gadsden, AL and Wakefield, RI. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019