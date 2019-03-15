Avedis "Ave" Tenkarian, 79, of Hope Valley passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a much loved son of the late Zaven and Agnes (Vartanian) Tenkarian.

Upon graduating from Hope High School, Avedis served as a radar specialist in the U.S.A.F., stationed in North Dakota and Montana. At the conclusion of his military service, he was employed by Razee Motorcycle Center and eventually opened his own motorcycle restoration facility. He specialized in the repair of vintage bikes, in particular antique BMWs, going to great lengths to be true to the original design of each motorcycle in his care.

Avedis was a member of many motorcycle clubs, both regional and national, and especially enjoyed long rides exploring the backroads of Canada, and in recent years traveled to the Isle of Man to experience the internationally acclaimed races there, a long held desire.

He was the dear brother of Armen D. Tenkarian and his wife Martha of Seekonk, and of the late Zaven V. Tenkarian of Cranston, the late Mariam T. Dolan of Cranston and the late Sona T. Boyajian and her husband George of Warwick. He was uncle to many loving nieces and nephews in whose lives he took a deep interest. His sincerity, honesty and deep love of his family and friends will be missed by all.

The burial will be private and he will be laid to rest next to his best friend Shin Ae Tassia. If you would like to remember Avedis with a donation to a charity, consider the https://www.heart.org/, Kidney Dialysis Foundation https://www.kdf.org.sg/mission ,Veteran's Charity Ride www.veteranscharityride.org or the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation http://www.americanmotorcyclist.com/hof/. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary