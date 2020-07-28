1/1
Babara B. (Benson) Yuells
Barbara B. (Benson) Yuells, 97, of Matunuck, passed away Friday June 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. E. John Yuells, to whom she was married for 62 years.

Born in Hartford, CT, she was a daughter of the late John and Rachel (Patterson) Benson.

She will be remembered as a kind, peaceful, Christian, and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt. She spent the end of her life at Brookdale South Bay, where she received both loving a professional care.

She is survived by her children, Mark Yuells, Sr. of Pawcatuck, CT, David H. Yuells of Pawtucket and Laura Kelly and her husband Stephen of Wakefield; four grandchildren, Jesse J. Lehrman of Wakefield, Brett P. Lehrman of Providence, Mackenzie Lehrman of Providence and Mark Yuells Jr. of Pawcatuck, CT and four step-grandchildren, Megan Andrews, Kaitlyn Raw, Delany and Colin Kelly.

Visiting hours were held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, on Sunday, July 26th from 4-6 pm. A private memorial service followed. Memorial donations may be made to the Christian Education Board at Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia Street, Peace Dale, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
