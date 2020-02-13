|
Barbara A. (Dutcher) Brown, 84 of Wakefield, RI died peacefully on February 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger H. Brown.
Born in Providence, RI on November 13, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Henry and Phyllis (Robie) Dutcher.
Barbara will be sadly missed by her children; Richard H. Brown of Goodman, MI, Davis C. Brown of Tucson, AZ, William B. Brown, of Columbus, OH, Liane Fleury of Riverside, RI, James E. Brown of Laconia, NH and Robert C. Brown of Richmond, RI. She also leaves her two sisters, Phyllis Zeigler of Riverside, RI and Helen Robbio of Lincoln, RI.
Funeral service and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020