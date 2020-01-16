Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Barbara Ann (Garlick) McFee

Barbara Ann (Garlick) McFee Obituary
Barbara Ann McFee, 98, of Wakefield, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late lieutenant Asa Benson Miner and Stuart A. McFee, Sr. Born in Saunderstown, she was the daughter of the late Rubean Augustus Garlick and Martha Louise (Gardner) Garlick.

Barbara was loved by all who knew her. She was an animal advocate and nature conservationist. Barbara loved listening to country music especially Willie Nelson who she got to meet twice and also enjoyed going antiquing.

She is survived by her children, Stuart McFee, Jr. and his wife Tracey and Patricia Miner Szarek; her grandchildren, Maia Szarek-Rama and her husband Sabri, Gabriel Stormont and his wife Maggie, Loch McFee and her husband Conor Owens, Becky Barnett, Bud Barnett, Jason Jumps, Seth Jumps, and Justin Tally; great-grandchildren, Brendan, Gabriella, Eli, Isaac, Aidan, Hanna, numerous other great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and her good friend Deb Whetsell. She was predeceased by her daughters, Barbara Barnett and Susan (Tally) Maxon and her grandson Michael Barnett.

Services are private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020
