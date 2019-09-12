Home

Barbara Anne (Camp) Zizza

Barbara Anne (Camp) Zizza Obituary
Barbara Anne (Camp) Zizza, 82, of North Kingstown, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Francis E. Zizza and the late Chief Master Sergeant, Samuel Adams, USAF, POW, MIA. Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late George L. and Gertrude L. (Hoxie) Camp.
Mrs. Zizza was the beloved mother of Samuel Adams, Jr. and his wife, Kelly, Susan N. Duran, and Bonnie K. Adams; and sister of Linda J. Smith. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Zizza worked as an Investigative Assistant for U.S. Immigration and Naturalization for many years before retiring.
Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the North Kingstown United Methodist Church, 450 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to North Kingstown United Methodist Church, Community Outreach Programs, 450 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
For information and condolences, visit www. FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019
