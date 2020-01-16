Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Barbara Bode-Carneiro
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bode-Carneiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Bode-Carneiro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Bode-Carneiro Obituary
Durham, NH - Barbara Bode-Carneiro, 86, of New York, NY died at Wentworth Douglass Hospital, in Dover, New Hampshire, on Monday January 6, 2020.

Born February 13, 1933 in Chicago, IL, and raised in Louisiana, Barbara was the daughter of Edwin and Ora M. Bode. Barbara spent her career working as an anthropologist, writer, and professor, working across several colleges and universities including the University of Rhode Island and Fordham University.

Barbara's fieldwork took her throughout Central and South America where she lived and worked in countries like Guatemala, Costa Rica and Peru - to name a few. In 1989 she published "No Bells to Toll: Destruction and Creation in the Andes" a seminal ethnological study which examines how the people of the Huascaran Valley, Peru, coped with loss, faith and survival in the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake which killed more than 70,000 people in 1970. In 2015 she published an updated and translation of this book, titled "Las Campanas del Silencio."

She is survived by her husband Robert Carneiro, son Brett Carneiro, daughter-in-law Sara, and three grandchildren: Charles, Wren and Silas. For more information, or to get in touch with the family, please email [email protected].

To sign the online guestbook please go to www.taskerfh.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -