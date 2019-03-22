Barbara D. Maguire, 80, of Charlestown, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Dolores (Dugas) Maguire.

Ms. Maguire was the former owner of the Hal-Macs II Restaurant and Bar in Charlestown.

She loved to play Hi-Lo Jack, enjoyed the beach, and the time she spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by three children, Kelly Glista and her husband John of Key Largo, FL; Kathy Floyd and her life partner Thomas Larsen of Coventry, and Kevin Floyd of Charlestown; five grandchildren, Autum Floyd, Mackenzie Peck, Lexi Glista, Jack Glista, and Rachel Floyd; five great grandchildren; and her sister Patricia K. Vanasse of Charlestown.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 24 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at The Haversham Banquet Hall, 336 Post Rd, Westerly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary