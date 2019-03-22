|
|
Barbara D. Maguire, 80, of Charlestown, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Dolores (Dugas) Maguire.
Ms. Maguire was the former owner of the Hal-Macs II Restaurant and Bar in Charlestown.
She loved to play Hi-Lo Jack, enjoyed the beach, and the time she spent with her family and friends.
She is survived by three children, Kelly Glista and her husband John of Key Largo, FL; Kathy Floyd and her life partner Thomas Larsen of Coventry, and Kevin Floyd of Charlestown; five grandchildren, Autum Floyd, Mackenzie Peck, Lexi Glista, Jack Glista, and Rachel Floyd; five great grandchildren; and her sister Patricia K. Vanasse of Charlestown.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 24 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at The Haversham Banquet Hall, 336 Post Rd, Westerly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019