Barbara Eldridge Messere, 78, of Marco Island, Florida and South Kingstown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at her home on Marco Island on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Robert Forester and Dorothy (Burgess) Eldridge. She was the loving wife of Earle L. Messere for over 56 years whom she affectionately referred to as Buster. Together, they travelled the world.

Barbara grew up in Cranston, Rhode Island, attended Cranston High School East and Roger Williams Nursing School. She was a beloved wife, mother, cousin, aunt, and friend who made sure that everyone remained connected. She valued all relationships, and loved to organize gatherings, which typically included great food, fun stories, hydrangeas and champagne.

Barbara was also very involved in both communities of which she was a resident, and never shied from taking a leadership role. In South County, Barbara was active in the Women's Club. Upon moving to Marco Island, Barbara joined the Daughters of the American Revolution, and served as regent and then registrar. She was also an active member within other societies, such as Colonials Dames of America and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.

Barbara is survived by her devoted husband, Earle, her brother, Paul R. Eldridge and his wife Joetta of Wenonah, New Jersey, and her three children: Carolyn Messere of Naples, Florida; Stephen Messere of Newport, Rhode Island; and Suzanne Messere of Palo Alto, California.

A private family service was held at Fuller Funeral Home in Naples, Florida. Two separate memorial services are expected to be held, one in Rhode Island this summer and another on Marco Island this fall. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that donations be made in Barbara's name to one of the following: New England Historical Genealogical Society, the Marco Island chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, or the Rhode Island Historical Society.

To share fond memories and messages with Barbara's family, please use www.fullernaples.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 4 to July 11, 2019