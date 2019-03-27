Barbara H. Finneran, 90, of Narragansett, passed away on Saturday, March 23. She was the beloved wife of the late Leon A. Finneran.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Henry L. and Elizabeth G. (Luby) Bourgeois.

Mrs. Finneran was a nurse working at Kent Nursing Home for many years, and after retiring, she continued to take care of people as a private duty nurse.

She is survived by four children, Linda Sheridan and her husband Ted of Narragansett, Barbara Barletta of Cranston, Sharon Franceschi of Nevada, and Lee Finneran of Coventry; eight grandchildren, Stephen, Linda and Michael Sheridan, Jessica, Matthew, and Daniel Barletta, Robert Rego, and Caitlin Finneran; and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, South Team, 143 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary