Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Oak Grove Cemetery
Ashaway, RI
View Map
Barbara Lynn Knipe Obituary
Barbara Lynn Knipe, 65, of Exeter, passed away Wednesday February 13. She was the wife of William H. Knipe, Sr.
Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Thelma (White) Prefontaine.
Mrs. Knipe was employed by APC and had also been a hairdresser.
Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, William Knipe, Jr. of Exeter; two grandchildren, Lena Knipe and Cheyenne Knipe; and two brothers, David Prefontaine (Mary Beth) of East Greenwich and Barry (Deborah) of West Kingston.
Visiting hours will be Thursday February 21 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, followed a graveside service in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Ashaway.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019
