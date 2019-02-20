|
|
Barbara Lynn Knipe, 65, of Exeter, passed away Wednesday February 13. She was the wife of William H. Knipe, Sr.
Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Thelma (White) Prefontaine.
Mrs. Knipe was employed by APC and had also been a hairdresser.
Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, William Knipe, Jr. of Exeter; two grandchildren, Lena Knipe and Cheyenne Knipe; and two brothers, David Prefontaine (Mary Beth) of East Greenwich and Barry (Deborah) of West Kingston.
Visiting hours will be Thursday February 21 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, followed a graveside service in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Ashaway.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019