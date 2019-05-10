Barbara McAllister Naughton, 87, of Laramie, Wyoming passed away in Arlington, Texas on April 17, 2019. Barbara was born on January 30, 1932, in Plainfield, NJ to Frank McAllister and Emily Butterworth McAllister. Barbara graduated from Northfield School for Girls in Northfield, Massachusetts. After a period working as a professional dancer, Barbara was married and lived in Germany for three years. Upon returning to the United States she raised her three children full time before returning to school at the University of Rhode Island. After graduating in 1972 with a Masters degree in Speech and Language Pathology Barbara joined Warwick Public Schools helping children in that Rhode Island school system for many fulfilling years. Following retirement, Barbara moved to Laramie, WY to be near to grandchildren.

Barbara's passion in life was children, including her own. Barbara is survived by her sons Paul (Julie) of Arlington, TX and Jonathan (Leann) of Laramie, WY. She is also survived by her grandchildren Keeley and Katie Naughton of Arlington, Texas and Kian and Evan Naughton of Laramie, Wyoming. She is preceded in death by her brothers Leslie and William McAllister, and her daughter Jennifer Naughton. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 12 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 10 to May 17, 2019