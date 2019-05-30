Barbara Sue (McKenna) Lees, 82, passed away on May 26, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Lees (Bob). Born on December 21, 1936 in the Bronx, New York, NY, she was the daughter of Michael J. McKenna and Catherine (Sause) Scarangella and step-daughter to Dominick Joseph Scarangella.

Barbara grew up in the Bronx and New Jersey, attending Memorial High School in Union City, NJ. She held various positions as a bookkeeper and secretary. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. As a military wife (USN), she lived in many places including the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Mayport, FL and San Diego, CA Naval Bases and various locations in Rhode Island including North Kingstown where she lived for 36 years. She was a compassionate animal lover, owning many different breeds of dogs throughout her life and was active in Shih Tzu rescue. She loved dancing, travelling, camping, cruising, decorating, shopping, entertaining, telling the stories of her life and spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She was a generous, loving, compassionate and charitable woman.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Michael J. McKenna and Francis W. (Billy) Scarangella and survived by her children, Michael J. Lees (Cynthia Downing) of North Kingstown, RI, Denise K. Mulligan (Mark R. Roy) of Warwick, RI and Dawn M. Pincince (Marc R.) of Burrillville, RI, her brother Patrick J. Scarangella and his wife Susan of Parsippany, NJ and her grandchildren Kaylei A. Duncan, Drew M. Mulligan, Ryan L. Pincince and Ryley R. Pincince. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends and her faithful companion Pico the Chihuahua.

Her funeral will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours, Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barbara's name to .