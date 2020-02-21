Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara T. Crowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara T. Crowe Obituary
Barbara T. Crowe (83), of Narragansett and Florida, passed away peacefully last week surrounded by her family. The wife of the late Jerry D. Crowe, she is mother to Duane, Daniel, Phillip, Earl, and Denise and a loving grandmother to Adam, David, Emily, Kala, Casey, Sara, Jamie, Jeremiah, Danielle, and Samantha.

Before retiring to Florida, Mrs. Crowe worked decades for the URI police department. She was happiest in her pool, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -