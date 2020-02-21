|
Barbara T. Crowe (83), of Narragansett and Florida, passed away peacefully last week surrounded by her family. The wife of the late Jerry D. Crowe, she is mother to Duane, Daniel, Phillip, Earl, and Denise and a loving grandmother to Adam, David, Emily, Kala, Casey, Sara, Jamie, Jeremiah, Danielle, and Samantha.
Before retiring to Florida, Mrs. Crowe worked decades for the URI police department. She was happiest in her pool, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020