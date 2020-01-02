|
|
Benjamin Edgar Sumner, age 78, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Thursday – December 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his residence. He was born in Mt Clemens, Michigan to the late Benjamin N. Sumner & Emma Minnie Fox Sumner. He resided his childhood in Mt. Clemens and was a graduate of Mt. Clemens High School – Class of 1960. He served his country in the United States Army and was a proud veteran. He was a commercial fisherman by trade and worked out of Point Judith, Rhode Island for over twenty years. He also worked as a meat cutter in the North Kingstown area for several years, where he resided. He had also been a resident of Narragansett, Rhode Island. He retired and moved to Ringgold, Georgia where he loved being out in the sun. He enjoyed deer and dove hunting, muzzle loading rifles, cooking and grilling. He also enjoyed practicing karate at an earlier age and had been a Golden Glove Boxer. He enjoyed going out to eat and talking to his children as often as possible. He was dearly loved by his wife and their children. According to his children, he was the President of The Best Dad's Club and the best man put here on earth. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters: Elner Greene and Doris Andre. He will be greatly missed by his wife: Sharon Kelly Wilson Sumner of Ringgold, Georgia and their children: Benjamin D. Sumner of Narragansett, RI, Jacqueline (Victor) Carpenter of Charlestown, RI, Paul W. Sumner of Narragansett, RI, Jane N. (Homar) Lacen of Englewood, FL, Ryan B. (Alison) Wilson of Nashua, NH, brothers: Elmer Sumner of Palestine, TX, Elger Sumner of St. Clair Shores, MI, thirteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 9-11 am with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 am in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 3 to Jan. 16, 2020