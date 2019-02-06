Benjamine Cecile Herman-Wilson, 72, passed away at home January 29, 2019, with family by her side. She fought pancreatic cancer for a year and her passing is a great loss to her family.

Benjamine was born in Brussels, Belgium. She came to the United States at age 7. She was the youngest of 9 siblings.

Benjamine flew for Pan AM Airlines for 10 years, as a flight attendant, and purser. She was based in New York, London, and Seattle. She was a dedicated employee and received several awards for her service. She traveled the world and loved it. She ultimately settled in Seattle.

Benjamine was very courageous and previously fought breast cancer and survived. She embodied a fighting spirit. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was thoughtful, kind, and sweet to all who loved her.

Benjamine was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, John R. Wilson. She loved her family, nieces and nephews, John's children and 8 grandchildren.

Benjamine is survived by 3 sisters; Suzanne Ziegelmayer, of Smithfield, Rhode Island, Marie-Jeanne Dubois of Prescott, Arizona, and Raymonde Navarette of Wakefield, Rhode Island, many nieces and nephews, and John's children; Julie, John, and Jenelle, and 8 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Benjamine's favorite charities. There will be no funeral service.