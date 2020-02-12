|
|
Bertha "Irene" Maine, 74, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5th, after a well fought battle with cancer.Born in South County, Rhode Island, she was a daughter of the late Emma Agusta (Silvia)Cooke.
Irene was a well- known and well-loved in her community. She was always there to help her neighbors including taking care of their dogs by walking them or dog sitting them. If you needed a hand or an ear to listen, she was high on your go-to list. Irene had a history of helping people, starting with her work in a nursing home, then housekeeping, then taking care of her three grandchildren, well passed high school., and taking care of her dear friend and neighbor. While helping everyone else, Irene also kept up a beautiful garden every year. She had a green thumb and was always willing to teach others her ways. Irene loved being outdoors, going for hikes and walks, and especially taking trips to Maine. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by four children, Roland Boisclair of Richmond, Martin "Bill" Parker of New Hampshire, Marie Boisclair of Narragansett, and Arthur Maine, Jr. of Narragansett; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Fred Skuce, David Cooke, and Warren Silvia, all of Florida; and two sisters, Marion Skuce of Florida and June Priestly of New York. She was the sister of the late Jack Silva, Ida Caswell, and Elsie Peck.
Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday February 14th, 10- 11 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Santana Center, 1459 Boston Neck Road, Saunderstown, RI 02874, http://www.thesantanacenter.org. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020