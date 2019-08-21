|
Betty Irene Rogan, 88, of Narragansett and Fort Myers, Florida died on June 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the cherished wife, for 59 years, of Martin Rogan. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Rogan (Francis Foley Jr.) of Bonita Springs, FL, her son Mark Rogan of Willimantic, CT, as well as her granddaughter Elena Rogan Cecil of Bozrah, CT (Marcus Cecil), her great-granddaughter Susan Cecil and her daughter-in-law Susan Rogan. She was predeceased by her husband Martin and her sons Jack and Dennis Rogan.
A Celebration Of Her Life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth David, 102 Kingstown Road, Narragansett RI.
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St. Norwich CT, is assisting with arrangements.
