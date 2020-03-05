|
|
Boris Dzula, 94, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was the husband of the late Beverly (Peterson) Dzula. Born in Jermyn, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Wasley and Vera (Jubinsky) Dzula. He grew up in Jersey City and graduated from high school in 1943. He worked for a short time with international telephone and telegraph until he enlisted in the office of training program with the U.S. Navy. As an apprentice seaman, the US Navy sent Boris to Union College in Schenectady, New York where he received his Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering, and was commissioned as an Ensign in the US Naval Reserve serving on a cruiser stationed in Newport. He later served active duty with the US Navy and was a WWII and Korean War veteran. He was assigned as a communication watch officer on the staff of the Commander-in-Chief of the Atlantic Fleet based in Norfolk, Virginia until being discharged in 1953. After his discharge he continued to work for International Telephone and Telegraph where he developed seven patents and served in Germany as Point Person for ITT and in Japan working on military communication systems. As a young man, he loved electronics and got a Federal Amateur Radio License and had an Amateur Radio Station. He enjoyed skiing, flying, and music, and in 1951 received his private pilot license and on his 50th birthday, went sky diving. He learned to play the piano and became a lover of classical music, and loved the opera. He is survived by his daughter, Valerie Moss (the late, Joel Moss), and sons, Phillip Dzula (Amy) and David Dzula; five grandsons Mark Dzula, Jonathan Moss, Daniel Dzula, Andrew Moss, and Benjamin Moss, and his great-grandchildren Marley Moss, Sol, Ero, and Basil Dzula.
His funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 2346 Post Road, #202, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020