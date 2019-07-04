Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Brenda M. "Ryan" Kupa


1935 - 2019
Brenda M. "Ryan" Kupa Obituary
Brenda M. Kupa (Ryan), 84, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Dr. John J. Kupa, Sr. for 61 years. Born in Worcester, MA, she was a daughter of the late Ernest J. and Mae L. (Leofanti) Ryan.
Mrs. Kupa worked as a legal secretary for many years in addition to raising her children. She enjoyed bowling, and gardening. Mrs. Kupa was an avid NE Patriots fan. Most of all, she cherished her grandchildren.
Mrs. Kupa was the loving mother of Deborah M. Kupa and her dear friend, Lisa Vinacco, John J. Kupa, Jr. and his wife, Catherine, James A. Kupa and his wife, Sharon; devoted grandmother of Cassandra L. Fugere and her husband, Andrew, Lindsay M.C. Kupa and her fiancé, Jonathan Cardoso, Andrew J. Kupa, Benjamin R. Kupa, Samuel C. Kupa, Emily P. Kupa, John J. Kupa, III, Molly E. Kupa, and Grace L. Kupa; great grandmother of Andrew and Cora Fugere; sister of Virginia Ryan, and the late Robert and Philip Ryan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Sunday, 3-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , RI Chapter, One State St., Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908, will be appreciated.
Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 4 to July 11, 2019
