Brendan Emmett Maguire, 84, of Cranston and Wakefield peacefully passed to his Lord on April 9 at his home in Cranston. He was born in the North End neighborhood of Providence to the late Peter and Dehlia V. (McGuire) Maguire. He leaves behind his children, Treacy and her husband Dr. William Lewander, Patrick and his wife Ann, Richard and his wife Bronwyn, and his wife Jean (Treacy). He was the loving grandfather to David, Mollie, Owen, Emmett, Finn, Cein and Eamon.

He retired from New England Telephone and Verizon after 45 years of dedicated service and was a lifelong member of the IBEW, the Telephone Pioneers and the Knights of Columbus. He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and attended Providence College and Johnson & Wales. His two tours of duty with the United States Army included service during the Berlin Blockade.

He was the youngest of eight children and is survived by his sister Anna Crisologo and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, the Reverend Peter J. Maguire, Mary K. Maguire, Eugene P. Maguire, Susan B. Maguire, Patrick E. Maguire and Katherine C. Summe.

Those who knew Brendan knew a humble, generous and deeply kind man. In addition to Irish history, music and literature, he loved (mostly bad) jokes, crossword puzzles and walks in the neighborhood with his old friends. He cherished all the time he spent with his beloved grandchildren and their dogs.

A Funeral will be held Tuesday April 16, 2019 in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) in Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am at St. Mark Church located at 9 Garden Court in Cranston followed by internment with military honors at Saint Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 15 from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Telephone Pioneers, the Special Olympics RI, the Gary Sinese Foundation, or the would be appreciated. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary