Brian James Gilgun, 74, of Wakefield, passed away at home on January 8, 2020. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late James and Rose (Costanza) Gilgun.
Brian graduated from South Kingstown High School and The University of Rhode Island. He was a US Air Force Veteran; and was employed by New England Malleable Iron and Cherry Semiconductor Companies. He had a lifelong interest in Meteorology and Opera.
He is survived by his sisters, Frances Mulhall and husband Jack, Jane Gilgun and brothers John and Paul Gilgun.
A private Celebration of life will be held at a later date. For guest book and condolences averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020