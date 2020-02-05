|
GILFORD-----Britany Joann Smith, 31, of Annis Drive, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon.
Britany was born on February 29, 1988 in Warwick, Rhode Island, the daughter of Dennis Etchells , Sr. and Darcee (Smith) Etchells.
Britany had worked for Hannafords, she was a Licensed Nursing Assistant at Golden View Nursing Home and was an avid school volunteer.
Britany was a devoted mother and wife, she touched many lives. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Britany is survived by her parents, Darcee and Dennis Etchells, Sr., of Gilford; her husband, Matthew Smith, of Gilford; a son, Jaxson Smith, of Gilford; daughters, Vanessa and Sophia Smith, both of Gilford; brothers, Dennis Etchells Jr., and his wife, Gina, of Gilford, Douglas Etchells and his wife, Ashley, of RI and Brian Etchells and his wife, Brittany, of VT; sister, Christal Hebert and her husband, Nathan, of RI; 4 nieces, 2 nephews and by her large extended family.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00am at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia, NH.
Spring Burial will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, NH.
For those who wish the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Britany's name to the Gilford Middle School Theatre, payable to Wilkinson-Beane Inc., (memo line- GMS Theatre), PO Box 67 Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020