Bruce Ahmadjian of East Greenwich has gone to join Snoopy and Indy in heaven. He was 68 years old, born March 22, 1951 to June 15, 2019.

Bruce lived a full life from beginning to end. Starting with being an Eagle Boy Scout and a very popular handsome young man graduating from Classical High School. On the weekends many Rolling Stones and Jimmy Hendrick concerts were enjoyed.

Bruce attended URI and worked for many years with his Uncle Harold at the Kawasaki of RI.

Next he owned Jiggers Diner and Alias Smith & Jones in East Greenwich.

A good time was had by all.

Following in his father Azad's footsteps Bruce built a mini real estate empire from Cranston to East Greenwich & Narragansett.

Bruce made time for many social events with his twin brother Mark and friends.

They would dress in tuxes for the yearly Penguin Plunge and celebrated after with hot chocolate from Diana their mother and spicier beverages later at the Narragansett Café.

Mark and Bruce had fun being the Key Stone Cops in their antique car at the Bristol and East Greenwich parades.

Bruce could always keep everyone laughing with his jokes and warm persona.

Bruce always enjoyed dining in East Greenwich at Pals and The Kent. Nightly he would travel with Anthony Bourdain from his cozy sofa while petting the cats.

Bruce is survived by his eternal love Gail Roy of North Kingston, RI, his sister Gloria Ahmadjian of Orange, MA, his good friend Mike Aldrich of Warwick, RI, and many cousins.

A celebration of life is TBA.

Donations in Bruce's memory may be sent to the South Kingston Animal Shelter, 132 Asa Pond Road, Wakefield, RI 02879. www.wittyfuneralhome.com

As Kahlil Gibran Says:

Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing.

And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb.

And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 4 to July 11, 2019