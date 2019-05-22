Bruce MacDonald, 62, of Wakefield, passed away Sunday, May 19. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Candon) MacDonald.

Born in Boston, MA, he was a son of the late Peter and Irene (Ashmanskas) MacDonald. He was raised in Braintree, MA and graduated from Rhode Island College in 1986.

Bruce was a chef and had worked at many restaurants in the South County area.

He joined the Cub Scouts as a young child and remained active with the Boy Scout Organization, assisting at Camp Aquapaug and Yawgoog. He was a farmer and Master Gardener, enjoyed the outdoors and American History.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Alexander C. MacDonald of Shelton, WA and Suzannah G. MacDonald and her husband, Adam Kovarsky of North Kingstown; a sister, Carolyn MacDonald of Phoenix, AZ; many nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters in law.

A Requiem Eucharist will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Charlestown. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Thursday, 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or the Jonnycake Center, 1231 Kingstown, Road, Wakefield, RI 02879.

For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 22 to May 29, 2019