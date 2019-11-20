|
|
Carol Ann (Fayles) Brienzi, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 14, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel E. Brienzi. Born in East Boston, MA, she was a daughter of the late Al and Edna (Tidestrand) Fayles, and stepdaughter of Tony Cipoletta.
Fully embracing Navy life, Carol and her husband, Daniel, traveled and lived in many places with their children. However, North Kingstown, RI was always their home base. During their four years in Puerto Rico, she raised horses, competed in horse shows, and produced a grand champion. Carol enjoyed bowling, Hi-Lo Jack, playing darts and horseshoes with friends, especially Theresa Duffin. She also enjoyed breakfast at Snoopy's Diner and Oatley's Family Restaurant in the company of Mike and Dick for over 30 years. Carol was a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Carol was the beloved mother of Diane E. Tomlinson (the late Wilbert), Cheryl A. Smith (Carl), Daniel E. Brienzi, II (Karen) and Debbie M. Duffin (Lee); devoted grandmother of Christopher Tomlinson (Tammy), Stacy Lange, Angela Carpenzano, Crystal Duffin, Jesse Tomlinson (Marisha), Christopher Brienzi (Meaghan), and Leo Duffin, Jr.; great-grandmother of Devyn Brienzi, Alexis Lange, Landon Howell, Cherish Howell, Gianna Carpenzano, Jackson H., Kaiser Romero, Xavier Romero, Peyton Brienzi and Levi Plouffe; caring sister of Ronnie Fayles, Susan Sherlock, and the late Richard and Albert Fayles. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11 am in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Visiting hours will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019