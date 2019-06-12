Home

John P Rowe Funeral Home Inc
57 Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0855
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Portuguese Club
13 Port St.
Hudson, RI
View Map
Carol Ann (Moore) Martin


Carol Ann (Moore) Martin


1938 - 2019 Obituary
Carol Ann (Moore) Martin Obituary
Carol Ann (Moore) Martin, 80, passed peacefully at home in Hudson, MA due to complications from Alzheimer's. She was surrounded by her loving family during this final ordeal.
She was born in Framingham, MA, on August 11, 1938, to the late John "Jocko" and Mary Moore she was raised in Hudson with her family. Carol Ann is survived by her husband, James J. Martin, formerly of Marlboro. They celebrated their 58th Anniversary on February 11.
Carol Ann was well liked and beloved by all who knew her. Her beauty and sophistication lit up the room. She was a dear friend to many, both socially and professionally. For many years she operated the family business, Moore's Auto School. Many of the kids of the 1960-1979 era were taught by her when they turned 16, and many are friends today. In 1979, Carol and her family moved to Narragansett, RI, where she owned and operated Anywhere Travel. She and Jim traveled the world during this time. Both retired in 2012 and lived in Naples, FL, prior to moving her back to her hometown, Hudson, this past April.
She is survived by three daughters, Kelly Ann Publicover and her husband Richard, Colleen Mary Langelier and her husband Thomas and Shawn Kathleen Clapton and her husband David, as well as her grandchildren, Jacob, James, Michael, Christine, Danielle, and Alexandra; a sister, Barbara Shea and her husband George of Florida.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beautiful granddaughter, Bridget Kate Publicover.
She was warmly assisted in her final journey by the Hospice staff of MetroWest.
Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday August 11, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Portuguese Club, 13 Port St., Hudson, MA for all relatives and friends to celebrate and remember her life.
Burial will be private.
The John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made in Carol Ann's name to Metro West Hospice of Amedisys, 200 Nickerson Road, Marlborough, MA 01752.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from June 12 to June 19, 2019
