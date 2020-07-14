1/1
Carol Ann Tacey
Carol Ann Tacey of West Kingston, RI, a lifetime Rhode Islander, passed away on June 20th at home surrounded by her family, at 77 years old. The loving wife of Anthony DiMuccio for 32 years, Carol was involved in South County life as an ad designer for Woolworth's and The Narragansett Times. She was also a Bob Ross painting instructor creating her "Painteasy" show on Cox Cable with her pet parrot, Squirt. She was often recognized around the state as "the Painting Lady." An avid horsewomen who enjoyed Ella, her Norwegian Fjord, and buggy. She is survived by her son David Tacey and his wife Tonya McCarthy, her daughter Carolyn Tacey and her husband Fred Arcoleo, and her grandchildren Daniel Tacey and Sarah Tacey.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
