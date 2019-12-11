Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Carol (Cady) DiFrancesco


1932 - 2019
Carol (Cady) DiFrancesco Obituary
Carol DiFrancesco, 87, of Narragansett, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Nicholas DiFrancesco for 53 years.
Born in Cranford, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late Malcolm and Margaret (Carroll) Cady.
Mrs. DiFrancesco and her husband were volunteers at South County Hospital for over 20 years.
Besides her husband she is survived by two children, Peter Hutchinson of South Kingstown and Melissa Guenther of Germantown, TN; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; a brother Donald Cady of Florida; and a sister, Pamela Thayer of South Kingstown.
A funeral service will be at 11 am Wednesday at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Visiting hours are Tuesday, 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South County Hospital Auxiliary (in name of Carol DiFrancesco on memo), 100 Kenyon Avenue, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
