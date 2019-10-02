|
Beloved, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, Carolyn Henrietta (Pautke) Winn passed on to eternal rest Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Benno Edgar and Caroline Amelia (Milatz) Pautke. She was the sister of the late Vincent Patton (Pautke) and his wife Vi. Carolyn is survived by her three children, Eric Winn, Gregory Winn and his wife Joyce, and Mathew Winn and his wife Shawn. She also loved and cherished her five grandchildren, Eric Jr. and his wife Shannon, Joshua, Bonnie and her husband Zachary, Alicia, and Christopher, and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Scarlett, and Thatcher. Carolyn obtained her Master of Library Science (MLS) at the University of Rhode Island in 1970, her MA in Zoology at the University of Michigan in 1950, and her BS in Zoology at the University of Michigan in 1949. Before retiring, Carolyn was a Research Librarian from 1975-1994 at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Library (WHOI) in Massachusetts. She was also a Consultant at the Marine Biological Laboratory at WHOI Library from 1994-97. Prior to that she worked at the University of Rhode Island Library in Kingston, RI in the following positions: Assistant professor, Science Reference Librarian, 1973-75; Instructor, Science Reference Librarian, 1970-73; Assistant Reference Librarian, 1969-70; Cataloger, 1968-69; Research Assistant, 1965-67. She was a Research Assistant at the University of Maryland in College Park from 1963-65. She was also a cataloguer at Museum Zoology at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor from 1950-54. Awards included Grantee University of Rhode Island, 1974-75; Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, 1976-77, 1980-81, 1986-87; and the Bureau of Land Management, 1982-84. She was a contributor to articles in professional journals, Civic achievements include: Observer, vol. White House Conference Libraries and Information Services, Washington DC, 1979 Adv. Committee Northeast Academic Science Information Center, New England Board of Higher Education, 1978. She was a member of the following organizations: The American Library Association, The American Geophysical Union (subcommittee Electronic pub 1983-87); Founder and member of The International Association of Aquatic & Marine Science Libraries and Information Centers (IAMSLIC) (founder, 1975, editor journal 1989-90, IAMSLIC president 1982-83); New England On-Line Users Group (database committee 1979-86), New England Library Association, Rhode Island Library Association, Rhode Island Health Sciences Libraries Consortium, National Micrographics Association, Society Scholarly Publications, New England Microcomputer Users Group, Boston Library Consortium (collection management committee 1992-94), Cape Cod Libraries Automated Materials Sharing, Inc. (president 1989-90, member committees). Carol was an avid reader, a lover of nature, all her pets, her garden flowers, and her backyard birds. She donated frequently to worthy causes such as Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, Doctors without Borders, Paralyzed Vets of America, Mothers against Drunk Drivers (MADD), plus many others. She was a member of the Audubon Society, the Arbor Day Foundation, and the World Wildlife Federation. She loved her family dearly and constantly showed that love. Carol was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Visiting hours will take place at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. Burial will be private. Condolences can be sent to: www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019