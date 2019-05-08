Catherine L. Jacob, 90, of Kingston passed away peacefully, Wednesday May 1.

Born in Hungary, she was a daughter of the late Alex and Lanke (Rubovsky) Jacob.

She earned her M.S. from the University of Rhode Island.

Miss Jacob was the Associate Registrar at the University of Rhode Island for 35 years.

She was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, volunteered at the South County Museum, a member of Christ the King Church, the Arbutus Garden Club, and served on the local Sigma Kappa Corporation Board, and enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by a sister, Claire Jacob of Kingston, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Martha J. Malenfant.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6 at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial followed in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 8 to May 15, 2019