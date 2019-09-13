Home

Catherine Marie Valiquette


1947 - 2019
Catherine Marie Valiquette Obituary
Catherine Marie Valiquette born on Nov. 21, 1947 in Central Falls, Rhode Island left us on Sept. 1, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years Gerard, sons Kenneth and Gerard Jr., daughter Kimberly Smith, brother Rene Lapalme and grandchildren Rylee Smith, Autumn Smith, Jamison Valiquette, and Kiley Foulke.
She was predeceased by her parents Rene and Catherine Lapalme, and her sister Jean Richard.
Catherine had been seriously ill the past few years but always found a way to survive due to her strong will to live. She will be greatly missed by all family members and friends.
During her lifetime, Cathy held a variety of positions and was very successful due to her abilities to quickly learn the job at hand and be a "take charge" type of employee. As evidence of her resourcefulness, she held jobs for Judges, CPA's, Corporate CEOs, hospital administrations to name a few.
Cathy, you can never be replaced.
Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019
