Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church,
275 Tower Hill Road
North Kingstown, RI
Catherine Mary "Cathy" Mahady


1949 - 2019
Catherine Mary "Cathy" Mahady Obituary
Catherine "Cathy" Mary Mahady, 70, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand. She was born on January 23, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late John Ruvolo and Catherine Kelly Ruvolo.
Survivors include her husband, Francis Patrick Mahady of Murrells Inlet, SC formerly of Rhode Island; two sons, Philip Mahady of Dallas, TX and Brian Mahady of Poughkeepsie, NY; two daughters, Kate Marasco and her husband Shawn of Summerville, SC and Beth Mahady of South Kingstown, RI; three brothers, John Ruvolo and his wife Barbara of Westfield, NJ, Joseph Ruvolo and his wife Liza of Maryland and James Ruvolo of Staten Island, NY; one sister, Florence Ruvolo of Edison, NJ; and six grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019
