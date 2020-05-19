Charleen Theresa Gallagher
Charleen Theresa Gallagher, 79, of Kingston, passed away Saturday May 9th. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward G. Gallagher.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John William and Loretta Veronica (Payette) Holland. Mrs. Gallagher was a secretary at Rhode Island Hospital for 31 years.

She is survived by a sister, Shirley Gadrow of Kingston; a nephew Dennis Friel and his wife Cheryl of Kingston; a niece Denice Ghazy of Boston; and a sister-in-law Adelle Dolce of Johnston. She was the sister of the late Norma Finnerty and aunt of the late Holly Friel and Bradley Friel.

Funeral services are private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Sorry to hear of Charleens passing .rest in peace with Eddie .
Sean and sherri Collins
