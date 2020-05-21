Charles F. Bowse
Charles F. Bowse, 87, of Narragansett, passed away Sunday, May 17th. He was the beloved husband of June (Mainor) Bowse, for 67 years.
Born in Concord, MA, he was a son of the late Archibald and Dorothy (Wilder) Bowse.
Mr. Bowse was employed as a supervisor for the United States Postal Service. He served honorably in the United Sates Marine Corp during the Korea Conflict.
He enjoyed watching sports and in his younger years, he enjoyed hunting.
Besides his wife he is survived by six children, Charlene Pettigrew of Foxborough, MA, June Davis of Westford, MA, Laurie Terrio of Pepperell, MA, Karen Jordan of Burke, VA, Jennifer Smith of Woburn, MA, and Charles Bowse, Jr. of Narragansett; fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Due to social restrictions a funeral service was live streamed at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday May 2 on the Avery-Storti Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
