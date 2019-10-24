|
Charles H. "Charlie" Howard, Sr., 80, of North Kingstown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia A. (Hoxsie) Howard for 59 years. Born in Warwick, he was a son of the late Richard W., Sr. and Gladys I. (Dodge) Howard.
Charlie served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of New England Tech and in 1962 Charlie established Howard's Heating Service in Coventry before moving to North Kingstown in 1972, where he worked until retiring in 2017. He was a distinguished member of the Little Rhody Model A Club and received numerous MARC of Excellence Awards. Charlie was a former coach for the Wickford Little League.
Charlie was the loving father of Charles H. Howard, Jr. (Jane) and Gregory J. Howard (Robin); devoted grandfather of Charles H. Howard, III (Lauren), Andrew Howard (Kaitlin), Ryan and Alexis Howard, Matthew, Mark, and Jonathan Howard; great-grandfather of Charles H. Howard, IV and Cameron Howard; brother of Clayton Howard, Mildred Campbell, and the late Richard, Jr., Norman, Robert, William, and Kenneth Howard. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN FUNERAL HOME, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 will be appreciated.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019