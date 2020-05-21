Charles Kevin Donohue, 73, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness surrounded by family, friends and his loving wife, Ellie.
Born in Newton, MA, he was the son of Charles Francis and Winifred Cecilia (Smith) Donohue.
He served honorably in the Air National Guard.
Having earned a bachelor's degree from Boston College and a master's degree from Boston University, Kevin was well prepared for the path he took in the education field. He spend over 30 years as a school guidance counselor and English teacher in the city of Marlborough, MA where he made many lifelong friends before his retirement.
Kevin's retirement began a long and passionate relationship with South Country Habitat for Humanity in Rhode Island. He thoroughly enjoyed working side by side with his University of Rhode Island students and other dedicated staff members and volunteers. His students were the light of his life and became a second family for him over the years. So many beautiful memories.
Kevin will be deeply loved and remembered by his wife Ellie, his six children, two grandchildren, and his three devoted sisters and their spouses.
Funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. A celebration of Kevin's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Kevin's memory may be made to the South County Habitat for Humanity 1555 Shannock Road, Charlestown, RI 02813
To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com
Born in Newton, MA, he was the son of Charles Francis and Winifred Cecilia (Smith) Donohue.
He served honorably in the Air National Guard.
Having earned a bachelor's degree from Boston College and a master's degree from Boston University, Kevin was well prepared for the path he took in the education field. He spend over 30 years as a school guidance counselor and English teacher in the city of Marlborough, MA where he made many lifelong friends before his retirement.
Kevin's retirement began a long and passionate relationship with South Country Habitat for Humanity in Rhode Island. He thoroughly enjoyed working side by side with his University of Rhode Island students and other dedicated staff members and volunteers. His students were the light of his life and became a second family for him over the years. So many beautiful memories.
Kevin will be deeply loved and remembered by his wife Ellie, his six children, two grandchildren, and his three devoted sisters and their spouses.
Funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. A celebration of Kevin's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Kevin's memory may be made to the South County Habitat for Humanity 1555 Shannock Road, Charlestown, RI 02813
To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.