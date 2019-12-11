|
|
Charles Matthew Yurgalevitch ("Charlie"), age 89, of Narragansett, R.I., died December 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his beloved family. Born February 12, 1930 in Wilks-Barre, PA, he was the son of the late Stanislovas (Stan) Jurgalevicius and Aneile (Nellie) Scutchis. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Margaret Josephine, née Giordano, along with three children: Charles Michael of New York City, Susan Yurgalevitch and James Hawkins of Kensington, MD, and Carol Yurgalevitch and Ryan Moore of Malden, MA.
Charlie grew up in Elizabeth, N.J, and served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant from 1950 to 1953. A skilled draftsman, he worked for many years as a service manager at EG&G Sealol, Inc, in N.J. and R.I., and then at American Power Conversion in Peace Dale, R.I.
In his retirement, he took up cooking and could often be found perfecting recipes and honing his skill by watching cooking shows on TV. He was a perfectionist and it showed in his treasured hobbies of woodworking and fabrication. Charlie loved solving problems and could fix any type of gadget, big or small, our own "Mr. Fix-it".
Quiet by nature, he was nevertheless loved at social events for his dry wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed making people laugh and was happiest sharing stories of his younger days, reminiscing about the many adventures he, his wife, and extended family shared over the years.
Charlie loved his mini-van and enjoyed road trips with Marge up and down the east coast from Maine to Florida. In more recent years, they could be found enjoying the scenes at Pt. Judith Light and the Narragansett sea wall.
Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Sunday, 1 – 4 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Monday at St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland Street, Narragansett. Burial with military honors will take place at 10 am Tuesday at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or the Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services,560 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019