Charles Schock died peacefully on April 13 at the age of 95. Charlie, as he was known by many, was born to be a sailor. His father, Edson Irwin Schock, and grandfather, Edson Burr Schock, were both boat designers. Charlie was also born to be an engineer. His father taught engineering at the University of Rhode Island from 1930-1960, and Charlie received his mechanical engineering degree from URI in 1947, after interrupting his studies to serve in the Merchant Marines in WWII. He was born in Louisville, KY, and was raised in Kingston, Rl, along with his brothers Robert and James, who predeceased him. His mother, Mary Taggart Schock, was an artist, avid gardener, and willing crew aboard whatever boat was available.

Charlie was destined to be a devoted father of five children, grandfather of nine, and great grandfather of 10. In 1950, he married Nancy Carpenter French, who had a six-year-old daughter, Penny. Nancy graduated from URI in 1943, and came from a long-time Rl family. She died in 2012 at age 90. They had four more children: Janet Mary Schock Kraus, Patricia Anne Schock Rosenthal, Charles Thomas Schock (who died in 2017), and David Waterman Schock. After initially settling on Long Island, where he worked for Sparkman and Stevens (and designed the first aluminum mast), the family moved in 1952 to Lexington, Massachusetts, and lived there for nearly 60 years. During that time he worked at Arthur D. Little, W.H. Nichols, and, in retirement, as a volunteer at the local fix-it center. Their daughter Penny Simpson, who now lives in Kingston, had three children: Scott Simpson, the late Jennifer Natalizia and the late Christopher Simpson. Jan and her husband Doug, also of Kingston, also had three: Joshua, Benjamin, and Emily. Tricia and her husband Don, who live in Evergreen, Colorado, had two: David and Ellen. And Dave, who lives in Wakefield with his wife Shirley, had one: William. The great grandchildren are Zachary, Jared, Jacob, Cassandra, Linnaea, Maya, Owen, Graydon, Blake, and Avery. His long life meant he had time to meet and enjoy every one of them. He absolutely loved children, and each would bring a sparkle to his eye.

Charlie also had many friends, and was always eager to learn and share. He was incredibly knowledgeable about a wide range of subjects. He had a persistent appetite for books and engaging conversation, and was an avid reader until right before death. Being raised during the depression, and with a New Englander's frugal nature, he learned to do things for himself. He taught this self-reliance to his children, and always had many projects going in his well-stocked and almost magical workshop. With five children, he and Nancy had their hands full, but still found time to travel, sail, and make the most of the cultural riches of nearby Boston. He was an active member of the Point Judith Yacht Club and the Boston Sailing Center. He loved the outdoors, and would often talk about his childhood exploring the woods and the waterways of South County. He knew all the best sailings spots, and drew the first detailed chart of Salt Pond in 1947, taking depth readings from a skiff. He was also a Boy Scout, loved gadgets, and took things in stride.

He spent his final years in Wakefield enjoying the company of friends and family. He was a wise, honest, and gentle man, and taught us all so much, including how to end our days with grace and love. May he sail into the sunset in peace.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. the Kingston Congregational Church, 2610 Kingstown Road, Kingston.