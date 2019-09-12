|
|
Charline Kendrick Kochhan, 98, of North Kingstown, RI died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, RI. She was the loving wife of the late James A. Moody of Malvern, PA and the late Joseph E. Kochhan of North Kingstown, RI.
Born and raised in Denver, CO, "Cholly" was the fourth of six children of Leslie Ray Kendrick and Eda Burkhalter Kendrick. She was a graduate of East High School in Denver and Scripps College in Claremont, CA where she was student body president her senior year.
She raised her four children in Denver and Malvern where she worked as a volunteer with The Trading Post, a consignment shop that raised funds for The Institute for Cancer Research. After Jim Moody died in 1970, she also worked in preventive dentistry, teaching children to brush, floss and eat well. In 1977 she married Joe Kochhan and moved to North Kingstown. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and an Honorary Member of the North Kingstown Women's Club. For 26 years she worked as a volunteer with Home and Hospice Care of Rhode Island where she became Director of Volunteers.
She loved music, art, theater and the outdoors. She was an inveterate photographer, played the piano and cello and sang in the church choir. She corresponded with family and friends over many years. Her annual hand-made Thanksgiving cards were legend. Gracious, caring, compassionate and gregarious with a smile and twinkle in her eye, she loved people and brightened every life she touched.
She is survived by her children Pam Kendrick of Reston, VA, Burke Moody of Philadelphia, PA, Cim Thomakos of Paiania, Greece and Dana Moody of Ridgefield, CT, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Burial will be private.
A Service of Celebration will be held at the First Baptist Church in Wickford on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the HopeHealth Hospice of Rhode Island, First Baptist Church in Wickford or South County Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019