Chris Barszcz, 61, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of Kristie K. (Boggs) Barszcz. Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of the (late) Felix J. Barszcz and Carolyn A. (Bell) Barszcz.

Chris was a comptroller for many of the Johnson and Wales Hotels for last 38 years.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his mother, Carolyn A. (Bell) Barszcz; his children, Katie Pronovost and husband Matthew, and Alex Barszcz and girlfriend Cathy Dudley; his siblings, Eric Barszcz of California; Kevin Barszcz of Colorado; and Debra Trowbridge of Maine and their families, as well as extended family and friends.

His funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the will be appreciated.