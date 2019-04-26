Christine Filomena (Rotelli) Cianciarulo, age 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Narragansett, RI on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by family and her wonderful caregivers.

Born on September 21, 1918, in Providence, RI to Antonio F. and Assunta (Dascoli) Rotelli. She raised her family in Cranston many years before moving to Narragansett in 1974.

A graduate of Classical High School, Christine was an extremely talented artist, a gourmet chef, an avid gardener with a green thumb, and a fashion plate who was always "dressed to the nines." You could often find her outside, caring lovingly for her flowers, landscaping, and her huge vegetable garden. She enjoyed cooking up a feast for the many relatives and friends who were always visiting her at the home that she loved so much. She lived a wonderful and happy life, traveled the world, and enjoyed calling California her second home. She was extremely accomplished in the art of Tole painting and gold leaf, and winters would find her decorating, painting, adorning mirrors with the many shells collected from around the world, or playing Bellafonte to win!

She was the loving wife of the late Edmund D. Cianciarulo, and a beloved mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

She was the last survivor of sister Rose (Barone) Rotelli, and brothers Anthony Rotelli, Thomas Rotelli, Ernest Rotelli, and Andrew Rotelli.

She is survived by her children Edmund D. Cianciarulo Jr. and his wife Natalie, of East Greenwich, RI, Ronaldo J. Cianciarulo of San Francisco, CA, William B. Cianciarulo of Ventura, CA, Elaine C. (Cianciarulo) Murney and her husband William (Jay), of Wakefield, RI, and the late Christopher Cianciarulo.

Grandmother to Gary Cianciarulo of San Francisco, CA, Nicole Dossin and her husband Damien of Westfield, NJ, Dante Cianciarulo of San Francisco, CA, and the late Kenji Cianciarulo.

Great-grandmother to Nicholas and Sloan Dossin of Westfield, NJ.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Romuald Chapel, 61 Atlantic Ave, Matunuck. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health (Hospice), 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI, 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019