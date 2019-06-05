Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Wright


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Claire Wright Obituary
Claire Wright, 82, of Narragansett passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. Claire was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts on August 29, 1936 to the late Madeline (Halford) and George Crocker. Claire graduated from Cranston High School in 1953 and attended Vermont Community College the following year.
She was a communicant of St. Peters By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Narragansett. Claire summered in Narragansett growing up where she met William "Tiger" Wright a lifeguard at the beach. They married and had six children together; Scott, Wendy, Elizabeth, Gregory, William and the late Judith Marie. She had two sisters Anne Mackie of Warwick, RI and the late June Walsh Grignon of So. Yarmouth, MA. She also leaves behind 7 nieces and nephews, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from June 5 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now