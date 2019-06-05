Claire Wright, 82, of Narragansett passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. Claire was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts on August 29, 1936 to the late Madeline (Halford) and George Crocker. Claire graduated from Cranston High School in 1953 and attended Vermont Community College the following year.

She was a communicant of St. Peters By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Narragansett. Claire summered in Narragansett growing up where she met William "Tiger" Wright a lifeguard at the beach. They married and had six children together; Scott, Wendy, Elizabeth, Gregory, William and the late Judith Marie. She had two sisters Anne Mackie of Warwick, RI and the late June Walsh Grignon of So. Yarmouth, MA. She also leaves behind 7 nieces and nephews, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.