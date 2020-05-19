Clara Jane Lovell, 87, of Egypt, TX passed away peacefully in Houston on Wednesday May 6, 2020. She was born in Houston on July 21, 1932 to the late Hurley G. Hust and Josephine Northington Hust. She is the granddaughter of the late Mentor and Clara Beard Northington of Egypt, TX.
Clara Jane "Sandy" Lovell was the beloved only child to her parents who grew up in several parts of the country- NY, Chicago, Kansas. She graduated from Hockaday Prep Academy in Dallas Texas and attended the University of Arkansas for 1 year. She married Alan Hall Jr. In 1951 and had 3 children, Alan, Peter and Sherry. He preceded her in death in 1964. She was blessed to find love again and married Robert C. Lovell in 1968 who had 6 children of his own, Amy, Robby, Nat, Nic and Mary and they successfully became a blended family with 9 children. They were blessed with a baby of their own, Monty. He preceded her in death in 2000. She loved staying home and raising the children. She started venturing into the farming industry as an adult and managed land and a farmhouse. Horseback riding, ballet, dancing, international traveling and sailing with her family were her fondest memories. She also enjoyed plants, animals, birds, gardening, Mahjong, knitting, walking, and helping others. She was not only a nature lover but a true people person in every sense of the word. She was a co-founder of the Prayer Shawl Blankets with the St. Thomas Episcopal church. She always had a kind word and graceful smile for everyone that past her. Having a strong American lineage, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She was a spiritual person and a member of the Daughter of the Kings. In addition to her parents and both her husbands, she was preceded in death by her stepchildren, Robert F. C. Lovell and Cornelia S. Lovell.
Clara Jane is survived by her children and grandchildren, Father Alan S. Hall of Italy, Peter G. Hall and his children Christopher and Emma Hall of New Hampshire, Sharon N. Taylor and husband, T. Robert of Egypt, TX and their child, Korey N. Taylor; and Montgomery D Lovell and wife, Babette O'Quinn of Rosenberg, TX; her step children and grandchildren and great grandchildren: Amy L. Graves and husband, Warren of Rhode Island and their children Mariana G. Pfrommer and husband, Chris and their child, Lincoln G.; and Kelsey G. Carnevale and husband, Nick and their child, Owen W. Carnevale; Step Daughter In law Susan Lovell and her child, Michael C. Lovell and his children, Michael C. and Aleena Lovell; Nathaniel W. Lovell and wife, Lone M Hansen and their child, Lars Lovell; John N. Lovell and Mary C. Lovell and her husband, Dennis Grinnan.
Graveside Services will be held, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Northington Family Cemetery in Egypt Texas with Father Lance Ousley officiating.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.