Clark Amos Whitford, Jr., 87, lifelong resident of Exeter, RI, passed away peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Mary A. (Rogers) Whitford, and son of the late Clark A. and Lucy (Allen) Whitford.

Clark leaves behind his son, Jason C. Whitford of Oakfield, Wisconsin, daughters Kerry A. Wicker of North Kingstown RI and Kristine J. Bell of Charlestown RI., stepson John E. Westlake III and his wife Yvonne of Coventry, CT, and stepdaughter Judy L. Westlake and her husband Brian McNeil of Loxahatchee FL., as well as many grandchildren.

Clark was employed by Mr. Thomas G. Hoyle as Herdsman of Elm Knowl Farm, Home of Registered Asrshires, for 14 years. He was also employed by the State of Rhode Island as a Maintenance Technician at the Dr. Joseph H. Ladd School, Exeter RI for 25 years.

He was proprietor, along with his wife Mary and son Jason, of the Blueberry Hill Country Store in Exeter, RI for 25 years. He served on the Exeter Zoning Board, and was past President of the Rhode Island Ayrshire club. Clark was a veteran of the United States Army.

He enjoyed exhibiting and promoting dairy cattle at local, state and national shows. He also enjoyed baseball, and dancing.

A celebration of Clark's life is scheduled for Friday, August 16 at 6 p.m., at the Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 467 Ten Rod Rd, Exeter RI.