Claudia A. Louzon, of Exeter, RI, a widow, a devoted mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Heatherwood Nursing Home in Newport, RI.

She was born December 2, 1935 in East Providence, RI, and was married to the late Francis (Frank) James Louzon, January 7, 1956. Claudia truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Claudia had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She always found the happy in every day. Claudia will always be remembered as a woman of substance; she had grit, moxie and a playful sense of humor. She was a "pistol." She is survived by her children Alana Nelson, Alan, Craig, Alfred (Butch), and Renee Louzon-Benn; daughters-in-law Ann Marie, Judy and Mary; sons-in-law Peter Nelson and Bob Shogren; grandchildren Sean, Erin, Stephen, Christopher, Emily, Amy, Justin, Chelsea, and Joshua; and great grandsons Luke and Cody.

A memorial will be held in the fall for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rhode Island Chapter of the . Condolences at www.carpenterjenks.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 30 to June 6, 2019